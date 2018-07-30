× Man and woman dead in Richmond Heights murder-suicide

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio– Investigators are considering the deaths of a man and woman in Richmond Heights a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the Loganberry Ridge Apartments just before 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head in the grass in front of the building when they arrived. Inside the apartment lobby, officers discovered a woman bleeding on the floor.

According to police, the couple’s toddler was unharmed next to the woman’s body.

The names of the deceased have not been released.