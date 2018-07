Looking for a job? Aldi has announced a one-day hiring spree this Saturday, August 4.

It is looking to fill 100 positions across Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

The event is from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Applicants can visit any Ohio Aldi location to apply.

Aldi notes that it offers wages and benefits higher than the national average for the retail industry and significantly higher than the minimum wage in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. Wages start at $11.00/hour.

