LAS VEGAS– The oldest son of LeBron James is already a star.

Over the weekend, LeBron James Jr. and his North Coast Blue Chips teammates played in the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Classic. The 13-year-old showed off his skills with this impressive dunk.

WIN. WIN. WIN. WIN. 🏆 The #JamesGang and the Blue Chips took over Vegas went home with the chip‼️ pic.twitter.com/dm5xS88sAP — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 30, 2018

The Blue Chips, with some help from Bronny’s 3-point shooting, took home the championship.

His famous father was also in attendance, as well as fellow NBA stars Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade. LeBron even jumped into the layup line to put on a show.

LeBron put on a show in the layup lines before coaching Bronny and the Blue Chips to a dub in front of a SOLD OUT crowd! 👑 FULL MIX ➡️ https://t.co/LhhsLzDqhf pic.twitter.com/XUzfqYciHK — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 29, 2018

