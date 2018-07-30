Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lemon Delight!

2 cups flour

2 Tablespoons sugar

2 sticks butter

8 oz. cream cheese

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 boxes lemon pudding (cook and serve, not instant)

8 oz. whipped cream

Mix the flour, sugar and butter together. Press mixture into bottom of pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes, or until brown, then let cool. Mix the cream cheese and powdered sugar. Spread on the cooled crust. Make the pudding according to the box directions, except used half the sugar amount. Cool pudding, then spread on top the cream cheese mixture. Refrigerate overnight to set the dish. Spread whipped cream on top before serving.