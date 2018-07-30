LeBron James on I Promise School in Akron: ‘I know what these kids are going through’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- LeBron James' I Promise School in Akron opened on Monday.

During a grand opening celebration, James spoke about knowing exactly what the kids are going through. "I know the streets they walk; I know the trials and tribulations that they go through. I know the ups, the downs; I know everything that they dream about. I know all the nightmares that they have, because I've been there."

The basketball star created the school with the LeBron James Family Foundation's "We Are Family" philosophy. The goal is to support students and their families in and out of the classroom.

There are 240 students in the inaugural class.

James also spoke about his decision to play with the Lakers next season. "Know no matter if I'm playing in Los Angeles or not, Akron, Ohio, is always home for me. Always."

