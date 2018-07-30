Large-scale marijuana grow site can start planting in Ohio

Posted 4:12 pm, July 30, 2018, by

Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio- State regulators have given the green light to a northeast Ohio medical marijuana cultivator so that it can start planting its crop.

Ohio’s Department of Commerce says Buckeye Relief is the first large-scale grower to pass inspection and receive its operation certificate.

The company will begin planting immediately at its cultivation facility in Eastlake, just outside Cleveland.

The state says Buckeye Relief plans to have its finished product ready by the end of the year.

Ohio’s delays in selecting processors and allowing cultivators to grow plants have pushed the availability of medical marijuana further past the state Legislature’s Sept. 8 deadline.

Two other smaller sites already have been issued certificates of operation to grow plants.

Related stories