I TEAM: Watch what this man does with gun as police confront him

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing the surprise ending of an encounter on a busy street when Cleveland Police rolled up on a man with a gun.

Police body camera video shows officers order the man to show his hands, but then you can see him throw the gun up over his head and over a bridge.

It happened recently on the Pearl Rd. bridge near the zoo. Officers arrested Phillip Lewis. The video has just been released to the I TEAM.

Witnesses said they had seen Lewis flashing a gun and pointing it at cars. One man told us, "Aiming at the cars, like pointing at the cars driving by, and throwing water on them. This guy was just out of control, wasted, drunk."

Another witness told us, "We watched him as he threw the gun over. The gun was, you could plainly see it, out of his pocket."

One officer can be heard saying, “He just threw the gun over the bridge.” Lewis then says, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Lewis sits in jail now. The I TEAM found he`s done a little time in prison before. But we also found in records, again and again, the court keeps giving him second chances back on your streets. Probation. And he keeps messing up. In fact, at the time of this incident, he had a warrant out for his arrest for running off from a drug treatment center.

Once that gun went over the fence, officers went below trying to find it. Eventually, they did.

Those witnesses who had called 9-1-1 are glad to help take back your streets. Wouldn’t have been surprised if police had opened fire on that man as he tossed that gun. But officers Josh McCoy and Patty Katynski made the arrest without anyone getting hurt.

One witness added, "You got these young guys carrying guns out here like they're somebody. He's very lucky. Very lucky."

Lewis has been indicted on multiple felony charges he is pleading not guilty.