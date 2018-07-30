Cheesecake Factory debuts two new flavors, offers half-off slices today

The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day with a sweet deal Monday.

Customers can enjoy a piece of cheesecake for half off.

The deal is dine-in only and is limited to one slice per person.

The company is also debuting two new cheesecakes to celebrate the day: Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake.

For every slice of cherry cheesecake sold, the company will donate 25 cents to Feeding America to fight domestic hunger.

Our #NationalCheesecakeDay celebration with Any Slice, Half Price* for dine-in guests starts tomorrow! *Offer valid July 30th, 2018. For dine-in only. Only one slice per guest. Must be present. Offer valid in US and Puerto Rico Restaurants. pic.twitter.com/TtHI0dLQYt — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 29, 2018

