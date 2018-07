BROOK PARK, Ohio – The Brook Park Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 79-year-old man.

James Doud is 6′ tall, weighs 200 lbs, and has gray hair and blue eye. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans.

Mr. Doud has Alzheimer’s disease.

He was last seen at his home on Almont Drive in Brook Park on Monday at 5 p.m. He left in a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis with OH license plate GHW9939.

Please call 911 immediately if you see him or his car.