Today’s the day: Jim Thome to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Posted 9:46 am, July 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:02AM, July 29, 2018

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Today’s the big day when it becomes officially official: Jim Thome will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Thome is one of a select few with more than 600 homers, and as a first ballot Hall of Famer, he’s an amazing success story.

He played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, 13 of them with the Cleveland Indians.

**Watch the moment Thome learned he was voted into the HOF**

The ceremony is at 1:30 this afternoon. Follow coverage on the MLB Network and baseballhall.org.

**More on Thome, here**

Related stories