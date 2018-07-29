Today’s the day: Jim Thome to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Today’s the big day when it becomes officially official: Jim Thome will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Thome is one of a select few with more than 600 homers, and as a first ballot Hall of Famer, he’s an amazing success story.

He played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, 13 of them with the Cleveland Indians.

**Watch the moment Thome learned he was voted into the HOF**

The ceremony is at 1:30 this afternoon. Follow coverage on the MLB Network and baseballhall.org.

**More on Thome, here**

Today, it becomes officially official. Follow along as #ThomeHOF becomes a reality at 1:30 p.m. 📺: https://t.co/n7tI68uARr pic.twitter.com/GWetAvBkxu — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 29, 2018

"Once a year, cherished heroes welcome new ones to these hallowed halls." It's @baseballhall Induction Day! #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/tKBkLf7Dab — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 29, 2018