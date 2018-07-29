Today’s the day: Jim Thome to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Today’s the big day when it becomes officially official: Jim Thome will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Thome is one of a select few with more than 600 homers, and as a first ballot Hall of Famer, he’s an amazing success story.
He played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, 13 of them with the Cleveland Indians.
**Watch the moment Thome learned he was voted into the HOF**
The ceremony is at 1:30 this afternoon. Follow coverage on the MLB Network and baseballhall.org.
