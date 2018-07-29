Sunday weather: Temps in 70s; risk of afternoon showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a delightful weekend so far! Temperatures remain below seasonally average levels, and a very comfortable air mass is in place.

Temperatures are back in the mid and upper 70s. There is a risk of showers in the afternoon as a weak disturbance slips in. The threat will be over by sundown and not everyone will see the rain; it’s more of a hit-or-miss scenario. Looking a little unsettled during the week ahead as we head into August and our summer heat/humidity builds back in for late-week through the weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Have a great rest of the weekend!

