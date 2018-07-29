Neil Diamond surprises Colorado firefighters with ‘Sweet Caroline’ performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BASALT, Colo. -- Firefighters on the Lake Christine Fire received a special surprise Friday night from music superstar Neil Diamond.

Diamond and his wife, Katie McNeil, visited the incident command post at the fire near Basalt to meet and thank firefighters, KDVR reported.

He sat down in front of the large group with a guitar and the firefighters were treated to a sing-along of "Sweet Caroline."

The Lake Christine Fire Facebook page shared the video and said, it was "an incredible event for the team and crews."

According to KDVR, 447 firefighters have been battling the Lake Christine Fire, which has burned 12, 287 acres and was 45 percent contained as of Saturday morning. It started July 3 at a shooting range; two people face arson charges.

39.368873 -107.032824