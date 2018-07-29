LeBron on opening of I Promise School in Akron: ‘Excited to see my kids, my home, the 330’

AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James is coming home for what he calls “one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest)” of his life.

The basketball star and the LeBron James Family Foundation will be opening the I Promise School in Akron on Monday.

LeBron on Sunday tweeted:

“The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the # IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @ LJFamFoundation we’ve always done it big and it doesn’t get bigger than opening day tomorrow (until the next thing we dream of 🤣) I’m so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home, and the 330 tomorrow. THANK YOU! Let’s get it. Let’s go”

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams… https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @LJFamFoundation we've always done it big — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

and it doesn't get bigger than opening day tomorrow (until the next thing we dream of 🤣) I'm so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home, and the 330 tomorrow. THANK YOU! Let's get it. Let’s go 💪🏾 @IPROMISESchool #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

The LeBron James Family Foundation said the brand new public school, which was established with Akron Public Schools, will have an inaugural class of 240 students.

⚡️ “LeBron James Opens His I PROMISE School”https://t.co/XOrh227CUz — LJ's Fam Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) July 29, 2018

On July 1, LeBron announced he would be signing a 4-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. In a goodbye message, he said, ” Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons. This will always be home.”

**More stories on LeBron James**