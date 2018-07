TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four inmates were injured in a crash in Geauga County at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an inmate transport van was traveling on U.S. 422 near Geauga Road in Troy Township when the van struck an unoccupied broken-down vehicle on the side of the road.

The inmates were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the highway patrol said.

No one from law enforcement was injured.