Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Pockets of rain will fade and will be over by sundown. Not everyone will see the rain; it’s more of a hit-or-miss scenario.

Looking a little unsettled during the week ahead as we transition into August.

Our summer heat and humidity builds back in for late-week through the weekend. Showers, rumbles of thunder will move through periodically with the highest rainfall potential building for Tuesday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Hour Forecast:



Have a great rest of the weekend!

Weather updates, here.