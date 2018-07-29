Canton fire investigating hot air balloon accident during Pro Football HOF event

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Fire Department is investigating a hot air balloon accident that happened Saturday night.

Canton Fire Chief Tom Garra tells FOX 8 News, firefighters were called to the 800 block of Marion Ave. at around 8:35 p.m. for a balloon which had crashed into a power line.

Garra confirmed to FOX 8 the balloon was part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Balloon Classic.

The pilot said he was attempting to land when he made contact with the power line; he witnessed sparks and arcing upon contact.

He refused medical treatment on-scene. The pilot told firefighters there was about $2,000 in damage done to the balloon.