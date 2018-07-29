Back-to-school shopping reminder: Ohio’s sales tax holiday coming up soon

It’s almost August and that means back-to- school shopping! Ohio’s sales tax holiday is back this year.

Here are the dates and times you’ll want to mark on your calendar:

The holiday starts at 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

— Clothing priced at $75 per item or less*

— School supplies priced at $20 per item or less**

— School instructional materials priced at $20 per item or less

*“Clothing” includes, but is not limited to, shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

**“School supplies” include only the following items: binders; book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers; folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila); glue, paste, and paste sticks; highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks; paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper; pencil boxes and other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; and writing tablets.

