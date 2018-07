From a 2 time walk-on, to No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft, the Browns’ rookie quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a fascinating backstory.

A new series on Fox will document his football history.

All The Way Up: Baker Mayfield, aired Sunday with back-to-back episodes. The final two episodes will air next Sunday, August 5, starting at 3 p.m. ET on FOX 8.

Heisman Trophy Winner Mayfield is currently participating in Browns training camp in Berea ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

