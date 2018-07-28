Woman injured in Euclid apartment fire

EUCLID, Ohio– A woman suffered burns during a fire at a Euclid apartment building early Saturday morning.

Firefighters was called to the apartment on Brush Avenue near East 276th Street at about 2 a.m. An ambulance was already in the area and got to the scene first.

The fire, caused by unattended cooking, was contained a few minutes later.

The resident, a 52-year-old woman, was burned on her face, back and arms. Security officers at the apartment rescued her before fighters arrived. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

“The Euclid Fire Department would like to remind residents that cooking fires are a major cause of home fires. Please do not leave food unattended while cooking on a stovetop.”