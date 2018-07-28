Weather forecast: Quiet with pleasant temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Fabulous start to the weekend! Temperatures are below seasonal normal and the atmosphere sports a very comfortable air mass overhead.

Complete Weather Forecast HERE.

Open your windows, shut down the AC these pleasant temps are with us all weekend long! Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees again tonight with a few clouds around. The lunar eclipse is over, but it was a stunning site in places like Israel. Here's a photo taken near the Sea Of Galilee:

Sunday temperatures are back in the mid and upper 70s. There is a risk of showers with isolated thunder in the afternoon as a weak disturbance slips in. Looking a little unsettled the week ahead as we head into August and our summer heat/humidity builds back in.

Here's your latest 8-hour forecast:

