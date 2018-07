Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mostly sunny skies to start with a few more clouds mixing in the afternoon. Temperatures will top in the mid 70s. Open your windows, shut down the AC these pleasant temps are with us all weekend long! Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees again tonight with a few clouds around.

Sunday temperatures are back in the mid and upper 70’s. There is a risk of showers with isolated thunder in the afternoon as a weak disturbance slips in.