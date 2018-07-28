Great sleeping weather! Open the windows and enjoy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It has been a delightful start to the weekend! Temperatures are below seasonally average levels, and a very comfortable air mass is in place.

Open your windows, and shut down the AC. These pleasant temps are with us all weekend long!

Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees again tonight with a few clouds around.



Sunday temperatures are back in the mid and upper 70’s. There is a risk of showers in the afternoon as a weak disturbance slips in.

Looking a little unsettled during the week ahead as we head into August and our summer heat/humidity builds back in for late-week through the weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: