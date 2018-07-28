Emotional vigil held for Ashtabula mother, 2 sons killed in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio - A huge crowd of people gathered outside a Washington Avenue home in Ashtabula Saturday night carrying candles and balloons.

They sent wishes and prayers high into the sky. They came to remember the lives lost in a house fire Tuesday.

The fire claimed the lives of 26-year-old Kelly Estep and her two sons three-year-old Zander and four-year-old Frankie Wlotzko.

Kelly’s twin sister Keri said the candlelight vigil was to honor the family’s memory.

“She was an amazing mother. They were her whole life. That’s the only thing she cared about was her kids, her kids were everything to her. She never did anything without any of them,” said Keri Estep.

Their aunts said Zander and Frankie were playful boys, super energetic and loved playing outside.

“They were rambunctious. They loved to play and fight. They loved Ninja Turtles and Paw Patrol and being with their mother and their family,” Keri said.

Kelly’s ten year old daughter Madison, who survived the fire, was also at the vigil.

During the fire, she rescued her siblings, twin four-month-old babies and her 18-month-old brother. Taking them to safety.

“She got her two brothers and little sister out. She’s having a hard time. She’s a hero, without her who knows who would’ve made it out. She’s strong, she’s courageous, she’s a beautiful young girl whose mother would be so proud of her,” Keri said.

Keri said her sister died trying to save her little boys.

“I know she ran up their to save her babies. The hardest part is not knowing why they didn’t come down the stairs.”

The fire was mostly contained to the boys second floor bedroom. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

41.865053 -80.789809