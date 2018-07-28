Dash cam video released after Toledo officers shoot, kill robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLEDO, Ohio-- The Toledo Police Department released dash camera video following an officer-involved shooting that turned deadly.

Officers spotted Lamar Richardson Jr., 25, of Toledo, in a stolen vehicle at Cherry and Peck streets just before 4 p.m. Friday. Police started a pursuit, but lost him in the neighborhood.

Special operations officers searched the area for Richardson, a suspect in at least four armed robberies.

Two SWAT team members located him on a bicycle about an hour and a half later. Toledo police said he fled on foot, then turned to face the two officers and pulled out a gun.

That's when both officers fired at Richardson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We don’t yet know all the facts in the case but we know anytime a human life is lost, it is a tragedy,” said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, in a news release. “A thorough and transparent investigation is already underway.”

City officials held a news conference on the shooting Friday night and were joined by representatives of the NAACP and prominent clergy members.