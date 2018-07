Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The perfect weekend set-up has been established on Friday with an atmospheric sweep of the muggies. Most, if not all, of the weekend shapes up well for outdoor plans.

The sky is beautifully clear tonight and the full moon is hovering near the rusty-colored Mars in the southern sky. Check it out if you are able.

Here is a look at overnight temperatures into Saturday morning:

Weather updates, here.