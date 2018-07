× Wayne County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing teen

WEST SALEM, Ohio– The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teen girl.

Haley Webb, 16, is considered a missing runaway from the West Salem area. She is 5 foot 2 and 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities did not release any additional details.

Anyone with information on Haley is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-264-3333.