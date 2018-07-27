Walmart granted patent to add audio recording devices in stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Retail giant, Walmart, has been granted a patent that would allow them to have audio surveillance in stores.

The company, which already has video surveillance inside their department stores for security purposes, claims "a need exists" for more monitoring.

The patent, 'Listening to the Frontend,' describes a need to "capture the sound resulting from people in the shopping facility and determine the performance of employees based on those sounds."

The devices could be placed near cash registers to track transactions.

Some argue this could infringe on privacy.

It is not known when or if it will be implemented.

