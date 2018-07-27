Two injured in ultralight aircraft crash in Concord Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ultralight aircraft crash that happened on Summerwood Drive in Concord Township on Friday.

Two people-- a male and female -- were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a reported plane crash at just after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found an ultralight plane had made an emergency landing in a wooded area behind some homes.

