Sister and brother praised for returning wallet with $700

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — A sister and brother in Colorado are being praised for returning a wallet that contained about $700 in cash.

Thirteen-year-old Haylie and 6-year-old Reagan Wenke are seen on home surveillance video approaching the front door of an Aurora home, where a robotic voice tells them to leave a message. Haylie said they had found a wallet outside a car and were returning it so no one would take the money.

Haylie tells KDVR-TV they were riding their bikes to a water park when they spotted the wallet. She says they didn't need the money and thought it would be a good thing to return it.

The homeowner, Jamie Carlton, posted the video on Facebook and said,

This happened last Wednesday, 7/18/18 at my house in Aurora Colorado. If this doesn’t renew or at least refresh your faith in humanity you need help. These kids are amazing, we would love to find them to reward them and thank them. Their parents should be so proud of them. Any help finding them would be great.

Then later, the post was updated to say, "The mother of two of the kids has contacted me.... What a nice lady, such great kids!!!"

The residents say the wallet belonged to their son.

*Video in this story is courtesy of Jamie Carlton*