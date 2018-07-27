× Show Info: July 27, 2018

Perfectly Imperfect Produce

Eating healthier just got a whole lot easier with produce delivered fresh to you! Ashley Weingart, founder of Perfectly Imperfect Produce, shared a recipe using fresh, local beets!

https://www.perfectlyimperfectproduce.com/

The Summer Market

Natalie was LIVE in Avon Lake!

Friday, July 27 3-9pm

Saturday, July 28 9a-5p

Veterans Memorial Park

Avon Lake

http://www.thesummermarket.com/

Cast On Yarn Studio

Knitting and crocheting is a growing trend! And whether you’re a beginner or a pro, there’s a shop in downtown Vermillion that’s a knitter’s dream!

5532 Liberty Avenue

Vermilion, Ohio 44089

www.castonyarnstudio.com

Tea Dude

If you think all iced tea is created equal, think again! Chris Charek, “The Tea Dude,” shared the perfect iced tea recipes!

http://teaduder.com

https://www.facebook.com/teaduder

White House Fruit Farm

We headed down to Mahoning County to check out a family-run farm and market that’s been producing goods for over ninety years!

9249 State Rt 62,

Canfield, OH 44406

www.whitehousefruitfarm.com

Cleveland Hardwood Restoration

Hardwood floors can make a statement in you home… but how do you care for and maintain them?

www.clevelandhardwoodrestoration.com

www.instagram.com/clehardwood

www.facebook.com/clevelandhardwoodrestoration