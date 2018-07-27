Show Info: July 27, 2018
Perfectly Imperfect Produce
Eating healthier just got a whole lot easier with produce delivered fresh to you! Ashley Weingart, founder of Perfectly Imperfect Produce, shared a recipe using fresh, local beets!
https://www.perfectlyimperfectproduce.com/
The Summer Market
Natalie was LIVE in Avon Lake!
Friday, July 27 3-9pm
Saturday, July 28 9a-5p
Veterans Memorial Park
Avon Lake
http://www.thesummermarket.com/
Cast On Yarn Studio
Knitting and crocheting is a growing trend! And whether you’re a beginner or a pro, there’s a shop in downtown Vermillion that’s a knitter’s dream!
5532 Liberty Avenue
Vermilion, Ohio 44089
www.castonyarnstudio.com
Tea Dude
If you think all iced tea is created equal, think again! Chris Charek, “The Tea Dude,” shared the perfect iced tea recipes!
http://teaduder.com
https://www.facebook.com/teaduder
White House Fruit Farm
We headed down to Mahoning County to check out a family-run farm and market that’s been producing goods for over ninety years!
9249 State Rt 62,
Canfield, OH 44406
www.whitehousefruitfarm.com
Cleveland Hardwood Restoration
Hardwood floors can make a statement in you home… but how do you care for and maintain them?
www.clevelandhardwoodrestoration.com
www.instagram.com/clehardwood
www.facebook.com/clevelandhardwoodrestoration