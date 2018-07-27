Rapper speaks following shooting outside Cleveland bar that injured 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- For the first time, Cleveland rapper Q Money and his family are speaking up about his involvement with a recent bar brawl turned shooting that left seven recovering from gunshot wounds and a shooter on the run.

"I just heard commotion. And then I heard a few shots let off and then they called me and told me my cousin was getting rushed to the hospital, which was a scare, a shock for our family," said the rapper. "We went to the hospital, That's basically how the night ended."

Q Money, who asked we identify him by his artist name, told FOX 8 his music video shoot was wrapped up for at least 30 minutes at a park near the shooting scene. He said he went to visit his grandmother who lives nearby when he heard gunshots.

A Cleveland police report about the incident also mentions he heard gunshots after his video shoot, but does not indicate the rapper was involved in the shooting.

"I had a choice to shoot in Miami, Los Angles, Atlanta, all these various locations, but I chose to shoot it in my hometown because I wanted to be a positive influence in the community as I always have been," Q Money said. "I don't know where the negative energy came from."

At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, seven were shot outside the DPG Dog Pound Lounge on St. Clair. According to Cleveland police, the shooting was sparked after a man, who broke up a fight between two women, was shot multiple times by an unidentified shooter. Witnesses described several parties shooting at one another.

Q Money's mother Lisha Harris said her son has unfairly been linked to the shooting.

"I feel like he's getting love and support in his community, but I also feel like it's a lot of negative energy coming with it," Harris said.

The rapper said he wants others in the community to know violence is not the answer to solving problems and encouraged people to get their education.

"We have to chase our dreams, you know, coming where we come from, it might be hard to be, you know, successful and they see me as a person who made it out," said the rapper who added he wishes everyone injured, including his cousin, a speedy recovery.

"I apologize to all the families, my name is attached to this because I have a following, but that had nothing to do with me."

Cleveland police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Continuing coverage of this story here