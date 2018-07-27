Parents put up special street sign for 3-year-old son with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio- Alex Cammon got a present from his parents on this, his third birthday, that he may never remember - but they will never forget.

On this Friday, South Euclid put up a street sign on the family's tree lawn that warns driver that a child with autism is playing nearby.

"This is really his gift," says Latisha Cammon, Alex's mom. "His safety is number one to us, so this sign is worth it."

Latisha and her husband, Cordarrow, agreed to buy the $23 sign, and the city agreed to put up a post and hang the sign.

"(Wrenford Road) is a secondary artery," says Police Chief Kevin Nietert, "that carries a lot of traffic."

"We have no idea of the accident we prevented because it didn't happen," the chief continued, "so this is a preventive measure."

Latisha says the peace of mind the sign brings the family is worth all the time and effort she spent to get it put up.

"It's much better then any $20 toy we could have bought," she says.

On his birthday, Alex was just enjoying playing in the front yard with his brother and sister.

He had no idea that his world just got a little safer, thanks to his parents and his city.

This is the first such sign to go up in South Euclid, and one of the first of its kind to go up anywhere.