One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio -- One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Toledo, WTOL reports.
Police said it happened in the North End on Friday as members of Toledo Police Special Ops conducted surveillance on a robbery suspect.
Police said they shot when the suspect presented a 9mm firearm; the Toledo Police Department tweeted a photo of the weapon.
Police said no officers were injured.
A large crowd gathered on East Hudson Street near Warsaw Street after the shooting happened. Police provided an update Friday evening and said the suspect was 25 years old, not a juvenile. Police tweeted, "PLEASE be weary of misinformation."
41.652805 -83.537867