One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Toledo

Posted 8:44 pm, July 27, 2018, by , Updated at 08:56PM, July 27, 2018

TOLEDO, Ohio -- One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Toledo, WTOL reports.

Police said it happened in the North End on Friday as members of Toledo Police Special Ops conducted surveillance on a robbery suspect.

Police said they shot when the suspect presented a 9mm firearm; the Toledo Police Department tweeted a photo of the weapon.

Police said no officers were injured.

A large crowd gathered on East Hudson Street near Warsaw Street after the shooting happened.  Police provided an update Friday evening and said the suspect was 25 years old, not a juvenile. Police tweeted, "PLEASE be weary of misinformation."

Related stories