One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio -- One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Toledo, WTOL reports.

Police said it happened in the North End on Friday as members of Toledo Police Special Ops conducted surveillance on a robbery suspect.

Police said they shot when the suspect presented a 9mm firearm; the Toledo Police Department tweeted a photo of the weapon.

Update: Officer-Involved shooting included members of #toledopolice Special Ops conducting surveillance on a robbery suspect. Officers shot when suspect presented this S&W Shied 9mm firearm. pic.twitter.com/YcqxC5Qa97 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 27, 2018

Police said no officers were injured.

Update: Officer-Involved shooting investigation is ongoing & will take time. We will provide updates as we get them. The person shot is 25 years of age, not a juvenile. He did have a firearm. PLEASE, be weary of misinformation. pic.twitter.com/ypZapEQTj5 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 28, 2018

A large crowd gathered on East Hudson Street near Warsaw Street after the shooting happened. Police provided an update Friday evening and said the suspect was 25 years old, not a juvenile. Police tweeted, "PLEASE be weary of misinformation."

Alert: Officer-Involved Shooting in the North End. Scene is safe. No officers injured. Use alternate routes to avoid Lagrange and Hudson. More information to come. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/2p4G7S9WwV — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 27, 2018