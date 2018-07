Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Fox 8 is working with Amanda Berry to help reunite missing individuals with their families.

18-year-old Destini Jackson was last seen July 10 on East 170th Street in Cleveland.

She was wearing light blue jeans, a black t-shirt and a black wrap on her head. Destini also has a nose piercing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call detective Durbin with Cleveland police at 216-623-2704.

