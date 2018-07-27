LeBron reveals why he regrets giving his oldest son the same name

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James tells a gathering of athletes and entertainers that he regrets naming his oldest son after him in a new HBO show.

Set in a barbershop, “The Shop” debuts Aug. 28 featuring James leading conversation and debate among his guests.

The first episode features rapper Snoop Dogg, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, comedian Jon Stewart and Maverick Carter, James’ producing partner.

In the clip Stewart asked James, “What do you say to our kids, though, living up to you being their dad, and they’re playing the same sport that you’ve played better than anyone else in the world has ever played it. How do you give them a peace of mind that they don’t have to be you?”

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name because of that,” James said. “When I was younger I didn’t have a dad, so my whole thing was like whenever I have a kid not only is it going to be a junior, I’m going to do everything that this man didn’t do. They’re going to experience things that I didn’t experience. The only thing I can do is give them the blueprint and it’s up to them to take their own course.”

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name.” – @KingJames This and more real, unfiltered conversation with @OBJ_3, @mavcarter, and more in UNINTERRUPTED’s unscripted series THE SHOP. First episode dropping 8/28, exclusively on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/zIoxEgBnJn — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 26, 2018

The show will visit barbershops around the country and air periodically throughout the year.

LeBron and his wife Savannah have three kids, LeBron James Jr. (Bronny), Bryce Maximus and Zhuri.

