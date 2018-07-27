Hundreds still without power after Thursday’s storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWICK, Ohio-- Residents in a few Northeast Ohio communities are cleaning up after high winds and rain damaged homes Thursday night.

Several hundreds people are still without power Friday morning in Cuyahoga and Lake counties, according to FirstEnergy's website. The majority of those affected are in Euclid and Willoughby Hills.

In Willowick, a tree fell onto a car and other trees brought down power lines.

No one was injured when a tree went down on top of a car on Cloverdale Drive in Middlefield overnight.