Franklin County Sheriff’s Office introduces drivers to the turn signal

COLUMBUS- The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is using a bit of humor to remind drivers about a device on their vehicle.

Earlier today, they posted on their Facebook page , “If you’ve ever been in a car, you might have noticed this strange object sticking out from your steering wheel. But what is it? What could it be? A relic from a lost civilization? Legend tells that once upon a time this mysterious stick was used by sane people to signal their direction of travel.”

The post, while written in a tongue-in-cheek manner, was done to remind drivers to use their turn signal when it applies.