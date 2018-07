Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Hot City Symphony is a Northeast Ohio based band that specializes in progressive rock music. The band's repertoire includes songs from artists such as Yes, Emerson Lake & Palmer, The Moody Blues, Genesis, Kansas and many more. Many of the songs the band performed LIVE in the Fox 8 studio have never been performed on the show before.

Click here to learn more about Hot City Symphony and see the band calendar.

