Daily Planner: Partly sunny, cooler temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-After our wild weather Thursday, the forecast is calm and cooler to kick off the weekend.

The cold front has now made it's way to the Ohio River Valley with some lingering showers. The thundery/severe line that move through Thursday evening was the "announcement" of an air mass change which you can clearly see on your latest 8-day forecast.

We're much cooler today with highs topping in the mid and upper 70's. There is a slight chance of a passing shower in the afternoon, otherwise a nice comfortable dry stretch as we head into your weekend.

***More on your forecast here***