Dad’s ‘Level Up’ dance for baby son with cancer is awesome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- A dad performed the "Level Up" challenge for his son after learning his baby boy would be able to leave the hospital.

Kenny Thomas posted the video of him dancing to the song by Ciara for his one-year-old son, Kristian, who was receiving chemotherapy at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Kenny posted on Instagram, "When you wake up to your sons number LEVELS UP!! And we get to go home for a few days as he is killing CANCER!! 🙏🏽 TAG @ciara this song right on time #GODSPLAN #fightkristian#fightcancer #FIGHTLEUKEMIA"

You can see in the video just how much Kristian loved his dad's moves.

ABC News said Kristian was diagnosed with leukemia in June and spent more than a month in the hospital for treatment.

Kenny's video even captured the attention of Ciara, who shared it on her Instagram page. She wrote, "Can’t take it watching this proud Father @KennyClutch_ dancing doing the #LevelUpChallenge because his baby’s numbers were up. God is so good! We’re dancing for you too angel! Let’s #LevelUp against Cancer together! "

**You can watch the video, above, courtesy of Kenny Thomas**