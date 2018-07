CLEVELAND– A Cleveland Water Department employee has been indicted on a charge of theft in office.

An indictment was filed against Douglas Harper III.

Investigators said they believe he stole copper and other materials on the job, then sold them at scrapyards.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors indicted him on a felony charge and court records show the crime went on over a period of about four years.

Harper will be due in court soon to get a chance to start defending himself.