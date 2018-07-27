Cleveland residents who don’t separate trash, recycling will face $100 fine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It is the talk of the block for people who live along West 14th Street in Cleveland.

Starting August 1, residents who fail to separate trash and recycling will face a $100 fine.

“I have mixed feelings. I think if I was hit with a fine like that I would be a little upset,” said Patrick Duffy, resident.

“I think it will make the city look a little nicer. I have to be careful about what I recycle,” said Jamie Barber, resident.

That’s not all.

The city says people can also be fined if they set out their trash containers too early.

Containers can’t be put out earlier than noon the day before trash collection day or left out past noon the day after.

“I’m a mailman. I think it’s great they are going to start fining people for not bringing cans in and everything because for me, it’s an obstacle,” said Tony Meda, resident.

The city says residents who set out construction materials, five or more tires, large quantities of bags or boxes and hazardous waste materials face a $350 fine.