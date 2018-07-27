Cleveland police search for suspect in deadly shooting
CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one man and seriously wounded another on the city’s east side.
According to police, the suspect arrived at a home in the 9000 block of Way Avenue Thursday around 6 p.m., demanded money and then shot both victims in the backyard.
A 67-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
The other victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot in the hip and was also taken to Metro for surgery.
The suspect was described as a black male, 6’1″, thin build. He was wearing a red hoodie and has gold teeth.
Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
41.455987 -81.621052