Cleveland police search for suspect in deadly shooting

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one man and seriously wounded another on the city’s east side.

A 67-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The other victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot in the hip and was also taken to Metro for surgery.

The suspect was described as a black male, 6’1″, thin build. He was wearing a red hoodie and has gold teeth.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

41.455987 -81.621052