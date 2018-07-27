Cleveland Browns new slogan is ‘Hardland of America’

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns are rolling out a new slogan for the 2018 season.

Signs around the training facility in Berea read, “Welcome to the Hardland of America.” Yes, that’s Hardland, not Heartland.

(Photo: Greg Lockhart/FOX 8 News)

It makes sense the team would want to distance itself from its winless season last year and the slogan “United By Stripes.” It’s a very different team with the addition of key veterans, like Tyrod Taylor and Jarvis Landry, and first-round draft picks Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward.

Perhaps the “Hardland” is a nod to the Browns being the focus of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” or the ads for HARD beverages found around camp.

