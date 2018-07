Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A two-car accident ended with one of the vehicles hitting the Landmark restaurant on West 117th Street and Clifton in Cleveland near the Lakewood border.

It happened at around 8 p.m.

Cleveland EMS told FOX 8 News the car ended up going into the door of the restaurant; no other damage was done to the rest of the business.

No one was injured.