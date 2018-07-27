Akron police warn of iTunes gift card scam

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is warning residents about a scam involving iTunes gift cards.
Police said the string of scams in the Akron area are asking people to make payments over the phone for taxes, hospital bills, bail money, debt collections and utility bills.
In a recent case, the victim received an email from who he thought was his boss. The person told him to buy $500 in iTunes gift cards to give to customers. The scammer told him to take pictures of the gift card codes and send them back via email.
Police said the employee returned to work and his boss didn’t know anything about the gift cards. That’s when he realized he had been scammed.
The police department recommends following these tips:
- If you’re approached to use the cards for payment outside of the iTunes Store, App Store, iBooks Store, Apple Music, or iCloud, you could very likely be the target of a scam.
- Immediately report it to your local police department.
- Please do not provide the numbers on the back of the card to someone you do not know. Once the numbers are provided to the scammers, the funds on the card will likely be spent before you are able to contact Apple or law enforcement.