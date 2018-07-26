Weather: Sunshine, then risk of severe weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plenty of sunshine expected this morning, then clouds start to increase after lunch. Another very warm and humid afternoon with temperatures topping in the low and mid 80’s.

Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front.

Timing between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

One of our computer models have the line going through Cleveland around 6 p.m.

A few of the thunderstorms may be locally severe with wind gusts being the primary threat. Stay tuned for the latest, everyone in a MARGINAL RISK for severe.

