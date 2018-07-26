Three troopers injured during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bratenahl

BRATENAHL, Ohio -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol said three of its troopers were injured in a pursuit and crash at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the highway patrol, troopers were in pursuit with a stolen  2017 Nissan Armada on Interstate 90.

The vehicle rammed two patrol cars as they tried to stop the pursuit at Eddy Road and Lakeshore Blvd in Bratenahl.

Three troopers were taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The suspect was taken into custody.

