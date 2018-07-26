Summertime Tomato Salad!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOMATO SALAD

6 Large ripe tomatoes, chopped (in season, farm or garden only)

2 Green Onions, chopped

1/2 Green Pepper, chopped

2 T. Vinegar

1/8 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Sugar

1/4 tsp. Basil ( or 3 basil leaves chopped fine)

Combine tomatoes, onions, and green peppers in a large bowl. In a cup, combine the vinegar and spices. Pour over the vegetables and mix. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour, or until ready to serve.

Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market

Tomato season is finally here in northeast ohio. Bill Markowitz, manager of Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market, shared a recipe with us!

10a-1p Every Sunday now – October

Wester 168th & Lorain Avenue

www.kammscornersfarmersmarket.org