Summertime Tomato Salad!

TOMATO SALAD
6 Large ripe tomatoes, chopped (in season, farm or garden only)
2 Green Onions, chopped
1/2 Green Pepper, chopped
2 T. Vinegar
1/8 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Sugar
1/4 tsp. Basil ( or 3 basil leaves chopped fine)
Combine tomatoes, onions, and green peppers in a large bowl. In a cup, combine the vinegar and spices. Pour over the vegetables and mix. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour, or until ready to serve.
Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market
Tomato season is finally here in northeast ohio. Bill Markowitz, manager of Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market, shared a recipe with us!
