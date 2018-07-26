Storm damage: Strong winds rip off part of roof on building in downtown Sandusky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Severe storms have left damage in parts of Ohio.

Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech says he believes strong winds damaged a building in their city, ripping off part of the roof.

He said the building, which is located in downtown Sandusky, is currently vacant. He said part of the roof landed on cars.

“Fortunately no one was injured,” Orzech said. He noted several trees and power lines are also down.

In Eastlake, police say a tree has fallen onto a home on Lakeshore and Stevens Blvd.

Willowick reports trees have brought down power lines in parts of the city.

There are several thousand people without power in our viewing area, with more than 7,000 outages in Lake County.

**Follow the FirstEnergy outage map for updates**

We have crews headed to several of these locations. We will bring you more as it becomes available. Follow weather updates.

**Check out hail video from a FOX 8 viewer in the video, above**